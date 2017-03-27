High Plains Tradition (USA) back in Ireland, 28 Apr.-7 May 2017
Thanks to John Nyhan for this very welcome news: After a fantastic tour by Jeff Scroggins & Colorado and before that, Special Consensus , we now have another great classic bluegrass band in High Plains Tradition from Colorado touring from 28 April to 7 May. As you are aware, High Plains are a great band and have proved to be very popular with audiences on their previous visits. High Plains Tradition are Doug Elrich , Steve Gilmore , Mark Leslie , Bobby Vickery , and Kenny Pabst .
