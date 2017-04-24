The funeral of a man who perished in a fire alongside his son heard he was a hero who saved others on the night of the blaze. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/hero-dad-who-died-in-blaze-alongside-his-son-saved-others-from-fire-35656882.html The funeral of a man who perished in a fire alongside his son heard he was a hero who saved others on the night of the blaze.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.