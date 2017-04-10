Handel's 'Messiah' an Easter traditio...

Handel's 'Messiah' an Easter tradition for Messiah Choral Society

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

The Messiah Choral Society chorus rehearses Handel's "Messiah" at the First United Methodist Church in preparation for its full perfomance at 2:30 p.m. today in the auditorium of Grand Junction High School, 1400 N. Fifth St. James Werner sings during rehearsal for Handel's "Messiah" at the First United Methodist Church on Palm Sunday. Werner is the choral society's artistic director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Sat Vaeriel Axel demo... 38
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb '17 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,834 • Total comments across all topics: 280,333,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC