Handel's 'Messiah' an Easter tradition for Messiah Choral Society
The Messiah Choral Society chorus rehearses Handel's "Messiah" at the First United Methodist Church in preparation for its full perfomance at 2:30 p.m. today in the auditorium of Grand Junction High School, 1400 N. Fifth St. James Werner sings during rehearsal for Handel's "Messiah" at the First United Methodist Church on Palm Sunday. Werner is the choral society's artistic director.
