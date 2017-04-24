'God damn it, why won't some Irish people call me?' - Pulitzer Prize winning journalist

He's '100pc Irish' and has just made global headlines by winning a Pulitzer Prize for journalism. Siobhn Brett spoke to Art Cullen, editor of a tiny, family-owned newspaper in rural Iowa Family affair: Art with son Tom and brother John , who started the paper from scratch 27 years ago After being awarded a Pulitzer Prize for editorial writing on April 10, Art Cullen's phone rang, and rang, and rang.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.