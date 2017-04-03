Garda inquiry told confidential evide...

Garda inquiry told confidential evidence given to media

A garda internal inquiry was told that members of the force had shared confidential evidence gathered as part of the Sophie Toscan du Plantier murder investigation with the media and had assisted journalists to make direct contact with witnesses, RT's This Week has learned. The allegation was made in 2006 by a local farmer living in west Cork at the time of the initial garda murder investigation.

