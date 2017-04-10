Fugitive who shot dead 'gentle giant'...

Fugitive who shot dead 'gentle giant' outside Costa del Sol bar is jailed for 26 years

Darren O'Flaherty was found guilty of murdering Irish dad-of-two John O'Neill as he enjoyed a family holiday in 2010 O'Flaherty was on the run from British police over the knifepoint hijack of a lorry driver when he shot the 40-year-old A British fugitive who shot dead an Irish dad-of-two at a post-wedding party has been sentenced to more than 26 years in jail. Darren O'Flaherty, 42, from Liverpool, was found guilty of murdering 'gentle giant' plasterer John O'Neill outside a Costa del Sol bar after a four-day trial at a court in Malaga last month.

