Fugitive who shot dead 'gentle giant' outside Costa del Sol bar is jailed for 26 years
Darren O'Flaherty was found guilty of murdering Irish dad-of-two John O'Neill as he enjoyed a family holiday in 2010 O'Flaherty was on the run from British police over the knifepoint hijack of a lorry driver when he shot the 40-year-old A British fugitive who shot dead an Irish dad-of-two at a post-wedding party has been sentenced to more than 26 years in jail. Darren O'Flaherty, 42, from Liverpool, was found guilty of murdering 'gentle giant' plasterer John O'Neill outside a Costa del Sol bar after a four-day trial at a court in Malaga last month.
