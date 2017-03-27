Free Fire director feared 'ego death'...

Free Fire director feared 'ego death' from Scorsese

1 hr ago Read more: RTE.ie

Free Fire director Ben Wheatley and star Cillian Murphy - It was "absolutely terrifying" showing their new movie to Martin Scorsese Free Fire director Ben Wheatley has told RT Entertainment that he was absolutely terrified having Goodfellas legend Martin Scorsese work as executive producer on the new crime-thriller. Set in a Boston warehouse in 1978, Free Fire tells the story of two Irishmen, Chris and Frank , caught up in an ill-fated arms deal where everyone shoots first - and forgets to asks questions later.

