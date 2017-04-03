Fisherman jailed for smuggling cocain...

Fisherman jailed for smuggling cocaine worth 84m into UK

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Keighleynews.co.uk

A fishing boat skipper who tried to smuggle more than A 80 million of cocaine into the UK has been jailed for 16 years. The haul, weighing 939kg and up to 70% pure, was the biggest single seizure of cocaine in the country last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Keighleynews.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) 48 min Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb '17 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb '17 Chad 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,466 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,750

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC