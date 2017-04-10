Financial troubles, staff turnover put Rochester Art Center's future in doubt
The relocation of the Rochester Art Center 13 years ago to a new $8 million home overlooking the South Fork Zumbro River seemed to signal a fresh start, with its staff busily curating a reputation that registered far beyond city boundaries. But recent financial troubles, compounded by staff turmoil over the past 18 months, have put the future of the once-promising institution in doubt, setting off alarms in the local arts community and calling into question the management of the publicly supported organization.
