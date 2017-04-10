Financial troubles, staff turnover put Rochester Art Center's future in doubt

The relocation of the Rochester Art Center 13 years ago to a new $8 million home overlooking the South Fork Zumbro River seemed to signal a fresh start, with its staff busily curating a reputation that registered far beyond city boundaries. But recent financial troubles, compounded by staff turmoil over the past 18 months, have put the future of the once-promising institution in doubt, setting off alarms in the local arts community and calling into question the management of the publicly supported organization.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.