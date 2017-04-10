Exploding phones won't return to Iris...

Exploding phones won't return to Irish shelves, says Samsung boss

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Independent.ie

Conor Pierce had to personally collect Note 7 phones in an airport on the day of the global Samsung recall. But while he describes it as 'humbling', Samsung is back on track with its new S8 models, he tells our technology editor Conor Pierce says Samsung has overtaken Apple for premium sales which account for two-thirds of the market.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Marriage Values 36
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb '17 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,346 • Total comments across all topics: 280,276,249

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC