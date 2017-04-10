'Excess' water charges seen as first ...

'Excess' water charges seen as first step back

Read more: Irish Republican News

A deal between the two main right-wing parties on water charges in the 26 Counties has reignited the controversy, despite claims that the charges have been scrapped "for most people". After a series of dramatic u-turns on the issue over the past six years, Fianna Fail made another astonishing switchback at the last minute to back plans by the Fine Gael minority government to once again charge for "excess use" .

Chicago, IL

