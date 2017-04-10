'Excess' water charges seen as first step back
A deal between the two main right-wing parties on water charges in the 26 Counties has reignited the controversy, despite claims that the charges have been scrapped "for most people". After a series of dramatic u-turns on the issue over the past six years, Fianna Fail made another astonishing switchback at the last minute to back plans by the Fine Gael minority government to once again charge for "excess use" .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Irish Republican News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|8 hr
|LAVON AFFAIR
|37
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb '17
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC