EU steers clear of involvement in Irish water charges row
The European Commission has refused to comment on Fine Gael's claim that the Oireachtas committee's recommendations on water charges would breach EU rules. It follows two weeks after EU environment chief Karmenu Vella said it was "questionable" whether charging only for excess water use would pass EU muster.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|12 hr
|Vaeriel Axel demo...
|38
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb '17
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC