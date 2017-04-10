EU steers clear of involvement in Iri...

EU steers clear of involvement in Irish water charges row

21 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

The European Commission has refused to comment on Fine Gael's claim that the Oireachtas committee's recommendations on water charges would breach EU rules. It follows two weeks after EU environment chief Karmenu Vella said it was "questionable" whether charging only for excess water use would pass EU muster.

Chicago, IL

