Engineering work disrupting some rail services

In Dublin a line closure between Connolly and Howth/Malahide/Skerries, means DART services will only be operating between Connolly and Greystones today and tomorrow. With regards to intercity services to and from Dublin Heuston today, bus transfers will be in place from 1pm due to line works between Hazelhatch and Sallins.

