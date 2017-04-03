Enda Kenny urges Egypt's president to release jailed Irishman on humanitarian grounds

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has written a letter to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi pleading for the release of a jailed Irishman on humanitarian grounds. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/enda-kenny-urges-egypts-president-to-release-jailed-irishman-on-humanitarian-grounds-35593160.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/article35593159.ece/0938b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-78fdb838-c970-455a-a252-15f1f0f12ded_I1.jpg Taoiseach Enda Kenny has written a letter to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi pleading for the release of a jailed Irishman on humanitarian grounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.