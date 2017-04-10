Ed Sheeran praised for singing to ter...

Ed Sheeran praised for singing to terminally-ill girl

1 hr ago

Ed Sheeran has been praised by the brother of a terminally-ill Irish teenage girl who was serenaded by the hugely popular singer. Aidan Priestley is the brother of 15-year-old Dubliner Triona Priestly, who passed away in 2014 following a battle with cystic fibrosis.

Chicago, IL

