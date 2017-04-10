Ed Sheeran films Galway Girl video in Galway

Ed Sheeran fans lined the streets of Galway, Ireland on Tuesday to be in his music video for 'Galway Girl'. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of a large group of school children stood behind barriers waving to him, and he thanked them for taking part in the promo clip for his smash hit song from his record-breaking LP 'Divide'.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.