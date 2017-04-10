Ed Sheeran films Galway Girl video in...

Ed Sheeran films Galway Girl video in Galway

Yesterday

Ed Sheeran fans lined the streets of Galway, Ireland on Tuesday to be in his music video for 'Galway Girl'. The 26-year-old singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo of a large group of school children stood behind barriers waving to him, and he thanked them for taking part in the promo clip for his smash hit song from his record-breaking LP 'Divide'.

