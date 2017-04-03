Dublin to lose chunk of Patrick's Day...

Dublin to lose chunk of Patrick's Day funds

While any festival organiser can apply for a grant, in recent years the full amount has gone to Dublin - where the parade attracts over one million people Regional events to mark St Patrick's Day are likely to get a chunk of the funding traditionally provided to Dublin, the Irish Independent has learned. http://www.independent.ie/breaking-news/irish-news/article35594532.ece/8b057/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews_P-7c20c339-581c-4a7d-af99-21ec1dcd1700_I1.jpg Regional events to mark St Patrick's Day are likely to get a chunk of the funding traditionally provided to Dublin, the Irish Independent has learned.

Chicago, IL

