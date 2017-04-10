Drugs data insights firm Diaceutics to add 30 jobs

Diaceutics CEO Peter Keeling said the company is 'uniquely positioned to provide the global testing perspective that allows this identification and treatment of patients who will benefit from specific and often life-saving drugs' Irish data insights and solutions company Diaceutics is to create 30 jobs to support its integrating diagnostic testing into drug launch programmes. The positions, which will be filled by the end of 2018, will facilitate further international growth for the Dundalk-based Diaceutics and allow it to expand its presence in all of its key markets including the US, Europe, Asia, and South America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.