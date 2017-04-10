Drowning tragedy: Mother-of-two fell into water after checking boat was secured to jetty
The husband of a woman who died in Lough Erne tried desperately to pull her from the water while their two young children slept in their holiday boat. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/news/drowning-tragedy-motheroftwo-fell-into-water-after-checking-boat-was-secured-to-jetty-35619484.html The husband of a woman who died in Lough Erne tried desperately to pull her from the water while their two young children slept in their holiday boat.
