Disabled Redditch father's song dedic...

Disabled Redditch father's song dedicated to autistic son goes viral

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Redditch Advertiser

A SONG written by a disabled Redditch father in tribute to his son who has autism has gone viral, with more than 80,000 Youtube hits. Peter Sanford wrote and recorded the song I.L.Y for his son Gabriel to raise awareness of the struggles faced by families with special needs children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Mon R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,763 • Total comments across all topics: 280,574,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC