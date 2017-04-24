Disabled Redditch father's song dedicated to autistic son goes viral
A SONG written by a disabled Redditch father in tribute to his son who has autism has gone viral, with more than 80,000 Youtube hits. Peter Sanford wrote and recorded the song I.L.Y for his son Gabriel to raise awareness of the struggles faced by families with special needs children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Redditch Advertiser.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Mon
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC