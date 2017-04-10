Definition of lazy: Man in Ireland gets his takeout from his roof
Steve O'Donnell and his friends were hanging out at a rooftop party in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, when they decided to order some food. As seen in the video, O'Donnell's group fashioned a basket - which was really a bag - and "rope" - made out of hanging pennant flags - and lowered it down for the delivery man to put the food inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXL-AM Portland.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Marriage Values
|36
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar 12
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb '17
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC