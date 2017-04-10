Definition of lazy: Man in Ireland ge...

Definition of lazy: Man in Ireland gets his takeout from his roof

Steve O'Donnell and his friends were hanging out at a rooftop party in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday, when they decided to order some food. As seen in the video, O'Donnell's group fashioned a basket - which was really a bag - and "rope" - made out of hanging pennant flags - and lowered it down for the delivery man to put the food inside.

