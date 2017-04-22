Deaths in Laois - April 22, 2017

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Rosie and family Patrick, Fiona, Micheal, Carmella and Donna, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his sister Eileen Kirwan, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

Chicago, IL

