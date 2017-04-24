Dachser buys 80% stake in Johnston Logistics
German global logistics firm Dachser has acquired an 80% stake in Irish logistics provider Johnston Logistics for an undisclosed sum. Founded in 1979 by brothers Albert and Ivan Johnston, Johnston Logistics specialises in the warehousing and transport of hazardous products.
