Critics claim Irish confab on Israel'...

Critics claim Irish confab on Israel's right to exist uncorks anti-Semitism

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

The final day of an international conference debating Israel's right to exist opened with the accusation that the Jewish state is "no longer guided by the 'book,' but instead by the power of the gun." The conference, held at the University College Cork in Ireland, was entitled "International Law and the State of Israel: Legitimacy Exceptionalism and Responsibility."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Wed BlunderCONS 50
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb '17 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb '17 Chad 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,570 • Total comments across all topics: 280,106,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC