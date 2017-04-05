Cork City Garda Community Policing Unit to Present Songs of Hope and Joy
Cork City Garda Community Policing Unit is delighted to present SONGS OF HOPE AND JOY, which will be held at Cork City Hall at 7.30pm on Friday 7th April 2017. All proceeds from this charity concert will go to Pieta House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|17 hr
|BlunderCONS
|50
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar 12
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb '17
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC