Cork City Garda Community Policing Un...

Cork City Garda Community Policing Unit to Present Songs of Hope and Joy

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Cork City Garda Community Policing Unit is delighted to present SONGS OF HOPE AND JOY, which will be held at Cork City Hall at 7.30pm on Friday 7th April 2017. All proceeds from this charity concert will go to Pieta House.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) 17 hr BlunderCONS 50
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb '17 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb '17 Chad 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,091,781

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC