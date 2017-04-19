content creation specialists

Meat Technology Ireland, a strategic research and innovation base in beef and sheep meat processing in Ireland, was launched last week by Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O Connor TD and Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed TD. Meat Technology Ireland is a new industry-led initiative with significant funding from Enterprise Ireland that will create a 'one-stop shop' for meat processing research and technology.

