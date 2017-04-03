Comment: 1966 march was a defining moment
A defining moment in Irish country life was honoured last Thursday night when Laois County Council hosted a civic reception for the Farmers Rights March in 1966. The surviving local participants gathered at County Hall to recall an event which shaped their lives back then, and shaped farmer representation in this country up to the present day.
