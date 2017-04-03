Comment: 1966 march was a defining mo...

Comment: 1966 march was a defining moment

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Leinster Express

A defining moment in Irish country life was honoured last Thursday night when Laois County Council hosted a civic reception for the Farmers Rights March in 1966. The surviving local participants gathered at County Hall to recall an event which shaped their lives back then, and shaped farmer representation in this country up to the present day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Marriage Values 36
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb '17 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,865 • Total comments across all topics: 280,180,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC