Clonaslee's Laois Rose contestant Sinead O'Neill is a Londoner who loves Ireland
Sinead O'Neill is aged 23 and living in Clonaslee. She was born in London but her parents moved to Ireland when she was aged 10. "My parents are Irish, my mum was raised in Clonaslee, and my dad in London, but his mum is from Kerry and his dad is from Kilkenny.
