Chopped announces 320 jobs for Ireland

Chopped announces 320 jobs for Ireland

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Business World

Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Mary Mitchell O'Connor and Brian Lee, Co-founder and Managing Director of Chopped have today announced the creation of 320 new jobs for the company. The jobs will be a mix of full and part time as a result of Chopped's continued expansion in Ireland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Marriage Values 36
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb '17 John 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,718 • Total comments across all topics: 280,249,674

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC