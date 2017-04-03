Chippenham care home resident celebrates 100th birthday
FAMILY and friends were on hand to celebrate a special day with a very extraordinary woman, who worked for Winston Churchill during the Second World War and played tennis with John F Kennedy. Muriel Cooper, a resident of The Fairways in Chippenham, celebrated turning 100-years-old on April 7 where she was joined by her daughter, Elona, son, Graham, and youngest grand-daughter, Catherine, as well as friends.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Wiltshire.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Marriage Values
|36
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar 12
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb '17
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC