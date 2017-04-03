Chippenham care home resident celebra...

Chippenham care home resident celebrates 100th birthday

FAMILY and friends were on hand to celebrate a special day with a very extraordinary woman, who worked for Winston Churchill during the Second World War and played tennis with John F Kennedy. Muriel Cooper, a resident of The Fairways in Chippenham, celebrated turning 100-years-old on April 7 where she was joined by her daughter, Elona, son, Graham, and youngest grand-daughter, Catherine, as well as friends.

