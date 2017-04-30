Brisbane's history brought to life in...

Brisbane's history brought to life in walking, talking, singing tour

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

Created by Brisbane actors Therese Collie and Tim Mullooly, The Story of Brisbane explores the city's history through the works of local authors, poets and songwriters - accompanied by acted scenes and singing from Collie and Mullooly. The one-hour walking tour at the Brisbane Powerhouse starts off with the indigenous history of the area and a poem by Oodgeroo Noonuccal, before moving onto the convict era, World War II and beyond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11) Apr 24 R12 Freon 40
News I came to learn that Islam is about love Apr 23 True Christian wi... 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Apr 7 Teana Trump 51
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar '17 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar '17 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,979 • Total comments across all topics: 280,681,609

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC