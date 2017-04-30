Brisbane's history brought to life in walking, talking, singing tour

Created by Brisbane actors Therese Collie and Tim Mullooly, The Story of Brisbane explores the city's history through the works of local authors, poets and songwriters - accompanied by acted scenes and singing from Collie and Mullooly. The one-hour walking tour at the Brisbane Powerhouse starts off with the indigenous history of the area and a poem by Oodgeroo Noonuccal, before moving onto the convict era, World War II and beyond.

