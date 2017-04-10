Brendan puts the rude Shine on his co...

Brendan puts the rude Shine on his country classic

3 hrs ago Read more: RTE.ie

There are some red faces in the Late Late Show audience tonight when Brendan Shine shares the real meaning of his biggest hit, Do You Want Your Old Lobby Washed Down? . On tonight's Late Late Show Country Special , host Ryan Tubridy gets more than he bargained for when he asks the Irish music legend what exactly is an "old lobby".

