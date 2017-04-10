Brendan puts the rude Shine on his country classic
There are some red faces in the Late Late Show audience tonight when Brendan Shine shares the real meaning of his biggest hit, Do You Want Your Old Lobby Washed Down? . On tonight's Late Late Show Country Special , host Ryan Tubridy gets more than he bargained for when he asks the Irish music legend what exactly is an "old lobby".
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Marriage Values
|36
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb '17
|John
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC