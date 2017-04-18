Bertie's back in FF tent - bringing his Brexit 'star-power'

Bertie Ahern with Fianna Fail councillor Aengus O'Rourke at the Shamrock Lodge Hotel, Athlone, for a meeting to discuss Brexit. Photo: James Flynn/APX Bertie Ahern doesn't see a return to direct rule in Northern Ireland but admits Northern Irish talks were "scuppered" by British prime minister Theresa May's decision to hold a snap election.

