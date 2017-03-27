Alter Domus to create 60 jobs at new Cork office
Speaking at the launch event Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O'Connor said it is 'a great win for Ireland and for Cork and adds to the existing hub of financial services companies' The Luxembourg-headquartered firm, Alter Domus, is to create 60 jobs through the opening of its second Irish office in Cork. Speaking at the launch event Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O'Connor said: "This is a great win for Ireland and for Cork and adds to the existing hub of financial services companies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|12 hr
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar 12
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb '17
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb '17
|Bledi
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC