Alter Domus to create 60 jobs at new Cork office

Speaking at the launch event Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O'Connor said it is 'a great win for Ireland and for Cork and adds to the existing hub of financial services companies' The Luxembourg-headquartered firm, Alter Domus, is to create 60 jobs through the opening of its second Irish office in Cork. Speaking at the launch event Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation Mary Mitchell O'Connor said: "This is a great win for Ireland and for Cork and adds to the existing hub of financial services companies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.