Alesha Dixon turns head in a stunning lacy dress in Dublin

Alesha Dixon puts on a chic display as she turns heads in a stunning lacy dress while stepping out in Dublin... after making Britain's Got Talent return She may have been in Dublin, Ireland when the first episode of Britain's Got Talent new series aired on ITV, but that didn't stop her tuning in. Alesha Dixon, 38, made sure to give a running commentary of the show on Twitter before slipping into a lacy number to make an appearance on the The Ray D'Arcy Show on Saturday night.

Chicago, IL

