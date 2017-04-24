Abbeyleix businesswoman has fuel for ambition after - Steps to Success' Roadshow in Portlaoise

Nearly 100 business women and entrepreneurs attended the Fuelling Ambition 'Steps to Success' Roadshow in Portlaoise organised by Enterprise Ireland and Network Ireland, in conjunction with the Local Enterprise Office and the Entrepreneurs Academy. The aim of the roadshow, which took place at the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel, was to encourage, support and drive the ambition of female entrepreneurs by showcasing the 'Steps to Success' of thriving Irish business women and entrepreneurs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.