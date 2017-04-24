Abbeyleix businesswoman has fuel for ambition after - Steps to Success' Roadshow in Portlaoise
Nearly 100 business women and entrepreneurs attended the Fuelling Ambition 'Steps to Success' Roadshow in Portlaoise organised by Enterprise Ireland and Network Ireland, in conjunction with the Local Enterprise Office and the Entrepreneurs Academy. The aim of the roadshow, which took place at the Portlaoise Heritage Hotel, was to encourage, support and drive the ambition of female entrepreneurs by showcasing the 'Steps to Success' of thriving Irish business women and entrepreneurs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leinster Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 24
|R12 Freon
|40
|I came to learn that Islam is about love
|Apr 23
|True Christian wi...
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Apr 7
|Teana Trump
|51
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar '17
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar '17
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC