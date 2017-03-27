AA survey reveals which county has th...

AA survey reveals which county has the worst behaved drivers

AA Motor Insurance surveyed more than 7,000 motorists, asking them which county had the worst behaved drivers based on their own past experiences. Almost half of those surveyed said they believed driver behaviour was at its worst in our capital, with drivers in Donegal and Cork being ranked as the second and third worst behaved respectively.

