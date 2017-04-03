A border poll is the last thing we ne...

A border poll is the last thing we need, warns former taoiseach Bertie Ahern

19 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

"The last thing I want out of Brexit, the very last thing, is anyone on about border polls," he said. "The only time we should have a border poll in my view, and I will argue this for the rest of my life, is when we are in situation where nationalists and republicans and a sizeable amount of unionists and loyalists are in consent.

Chicago, IL

