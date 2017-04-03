A border poll is the last thing we need, warns former taoiseach Bertie Ahern
"The last thing I want out of Brexit, the very last thing, is anyone on about border polls," he said. "The only time we should have a border poll in my view, and I will argue this for the rest of my life, is when we are in situation where nationalists and republicans and a sizeable amount of unionists and loyalists are in consent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Wed
|BlunderCONS
|50
|Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis...
|Mar 31
|Gods r Delusions ...
|1
|Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co...
|Mar 14
|Green pharts
|1
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|Mar 12
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar '17
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb '17
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|Chad
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC