a 50,000 worth of tobacco seized in major Revenue operation

In a separate operation last Thursday, searches in Dundalk and Drogheda, found almost 54kg of tobacco and over 12,000 cigarettes, two vehicles and a 13,000 euro in cash, all of which were seized.

Chicago, IL

