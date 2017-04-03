7 Irish hotels have changed hands so far in 2017
A total of 7 hotel properties, totalling more than 26 million between them, sold in Ireland during the first three months of 2017. This is according to Commercial Property Consultants, CBRE Ireland who have today released statistics on the volume and value of hotel sales in the Irish market in the first three months of 2017.
