7 Irish hotels have changed hands so ...

7 Irish hotels have changed hands so far in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Business World

A total of 7 hotel properties, totalling more than 26 million between them, sold in Ireland during the first three months of 2017. This is according to Commercial Property Consultants, CBRE Ireland who have today released statistics on the volume and value of hotel sales in the Irish market in the first three months of 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope Francis will do 'everything he can' to vis... Mar 31 Gods r Delusions ... 1
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar '17 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb '17 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb '17 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. South Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,555 • Total comments across all topics: 280,047,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC