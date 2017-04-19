1916 The Irish Rebellion

1916 The Irish Rebellion

Narrated by actor Liam Neeson, this series tells the dramatic story of the events that took place in Dublin during Easter of 1916, when a small group of poorly-armed Irish rebels took on the might of the British Empire. Although defeated militarily, this small group of men and women would wring a moral victory from the jaws of defeat and would inspire countless freedom struggles throughout the world.

Chicago, IL

