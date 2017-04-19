1916 The Irish Rebellion

Narrated by actor Liam Neeson, this series tells the dramatic story of the events that took place in Dublin during Easter of 1916, when a small group of poorly-armed Irish rebels took on the might of the British Empire. Although defeated militarily, this small group of men and women would wring a moral victory from the jaws of defeat and would inspire countless freedom struggles throughout the world.

