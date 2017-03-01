Young Dubliners play to their Irish s...

Young Dubliners play to their Irish side during March - Thu, 02 Mar 2017 PST

Despite what you may think, the members of Irish rock band the Young Dubliners don't party like rocks stars on St. Patrick's Day. The holiday is, in a way, just another day at the office for the quintet, part of a six-week run of shows they've dubbed "March Madness."

Chicago, IL

