WOW air launches flights from Ireland to Chicago from a 139

20 hrs ago Read more: Independent.ie

WOW flies from Dublin to Reykjavik five times weekly, and is set to commence a three-times weekly service from Cork this May 19. The airline already offers several connecting routes via the Icelandic capital, including New York, Boston, Toronto, LA, San Francisco, Miami and Pittsburgh. a 139 is a considerably cheaper lead-in price than that offered by Aer Lingus, which currently has flights from Dublin to Chicago on sale from a 259 each way.

