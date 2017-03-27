Worries over future of Ireland's 'fluid' border as Article 50 looms

For residents of the small Irish village of Bridgend, prime ministerial statements made in the distant Westminster Parliament are usually an irrelevant affair. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/republic-of-ireland/worries-over-future-of-irelands-fluid-border-as-article-50-looms-35574749.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/article35574748.ece/9cf89/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-5ede7195-d624-4fb6-9259-095fa83ad27c_I1.jpg For residents of the small Irish village of Bridgend, prime ministerial statements made in the distant Westminster Parliament are usually an irrelevant affair.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.