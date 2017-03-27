Why The Guardian's Brexit front page ...

Why The Guardian's Brexit front page caused Irish panic

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: RTE.ie

As the UK formally triggered Article 50 to begin the process of Brexit, the story naturally dominated the newspaper front pages across the Irish Sea. However The Guardian' s rather creative jigsaw effort left Irish people in, well, a bit of a puzzle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at RTE.ie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Saint Patrick's Day Celebrations in Houston: Co... Mar 14 Green pharts 1
News Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ... Mar 12 mean 3
News Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10) Mar 3 Halton Dance Party 2
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Feb 28 John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb '17 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb '17 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,047 • Total comments across all topics: 279,898,996

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC