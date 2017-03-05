Vatican sex abuse victim Marie Collin...

Vatican sex abuse victim Marie Collins quits commission, citing 'shameful' resistance

Irish abuse survivor Marie Collins accused the Vatican bureaucracy of "shameful" resistance to fighting clerical sex abuse in the Catholic Church as she quit a key panel set up by Pope Francis. Between 2000 and 2014, 3,400 credible cases of child abuse were referred to the Vatican, Archbishop Silvano Tomasi told a United Nations committee in 2014.

