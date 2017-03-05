Vatican sex abuse victim Marie Collins quits commission, citing 'shameful' resistance
Irish abuse survivor Marie Collins accused the Vatican bureaucracy of "shameful" resistance to fighting clerical sex abuse in the Catholic Church as she quit a key panel set up by Pope Francis. Between 2000 and 2014, 3,400 credible cases of child abuse were referred to the Vatican, Archbishop Silvano Tomasi told a United Nations committee in 2014.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Fri
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb 28
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
|Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC