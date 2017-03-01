UPDATE 3-Endo profit, sales beat as t...

UPDATE 3-Endo profit, sales beat as the drugmaker enters transition phase

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

With increasing pricing and competitive pressures in its U.S. generics business, Endo is now looking to focus on organic growth and drive margin improvements in 2017, Campanelli said on a post-earnings conference call. The Dublin, Ireland-based drugmaker's shares were up as much as 6.47 percent at $14.15 in morning trading on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day Tue John 1
News Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09) Feb 19 Chad 4
News From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14) Feb 16 Bledi 2
News Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a... Nov '16 Ronald 3
News Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11) Oct '16 swedenforever 49
News Bardic Theatre scoop top awards in Russia Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News Anthony Kearns of The Irish Tenors to Perform a... Oct '16 Ladylake 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,585 • Total comments across all topics: 279,236,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC