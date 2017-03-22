Ulster Bank to close 22 branches across Ireland

The closures are scheduled to take place in June and September and, when complete, will leave Ulster Bank with 88 branches in the Republic of Ireland Ulster Bank is to close 22 of its branches across the country, which will result in around 220 redundancies at the lender's Irish operation. The affected branches include five in Dublin ; four in Cork ; two in Donegal ; two in Cavan ; two in Limerick ; and two in Galway .

