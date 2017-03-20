Two men injured in helicopter crash in County Louth
A garda spokeswoman said: "Gardai at Dundalk along with other emergency services attended the scene of a helicopter crash at Top Hill, Carlingford, Louth, this evening A helicopter crash-landed in a garden at the foot of Top Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your eyes won't be playing tricks when you see ...
|14 hr
|mean
|3
|Georgetown brothers excel at World Irish Dance ... (May '10)
|Mar 3
|Halton Dance Party
|2
|The Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day
|Feb 28
|John
|1
|Go Fest: Dublin Irish Festival (Jul '09)
|Feb 19
|Chad
|4
|From Tipp to Albania for Heart to Hand volunteers (Nov '14)
|Feb 16
|Bledi
|2
|Anti-Trump protests in L.A., Long Beach among a...
|Nov '16
|Ronald
|3
|Obama Receives Rock Star Reception In Ireland (May '11)
|Oct '16
|swedenforever
|49
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC