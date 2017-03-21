Two Irish rugby players quizzed in French rape inquiry

Six Grenoble rugby players including two Irishmen, two New Zealanders and an Australian, have been questioned following a rape complaint, French prosecutors said. Prop Denis Coulson and centre Chris Farrell, both from Ireland, Australian lock Peter Kimlin and New Zealander back row men Rory Grice and Dylan Hayes, were questioned along with French hooker Loick Jammes.

